Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular brace to hand Real Madrid a 3-0 victory over Juventus in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.The Portugal captain scored in the third and 64th minutes -- the second in sensational fashion -- to give the defending champions a comfortable advantage heading back to the Bernabeu.Real boss Zinedine Zidane selected Isco over Gareth Bale to give his side more strength in midfield in Turin, and he immediately delivered after just 167 seconds.After receiving a ball from Marcelo down the left, the in-form Spain international cut inside and played rolled his cross toward the middle of the box where Ronaldo, first to react, deftly poked home with the outside of his boot.The goal was the fastest of his career and marked a record 10th straight Champions League match in which Ronaldo has scored, breaking a tie he'd previously held with Ruud van Nistelrooy.Ronaldo went from historic to memorable with his second goal of the night, however.Real surged forward just after the hour mark when Ronaldo, who'd dragged Gianluigi Buffon out of his box, pulled his pass back for Lucas Vázquez to shoot toward a gaping net. Buffon wonderfully recovered to punch the ball as far as Dani Carvajal, who lobbed a cross back into the box where the former Manchester United man sensationally executed a perfect bicycle kick to beat a helpless Buffon.Impressed with the feat, the Juve faithful applauded Ronaldo's wonderful goal despite it giving their side all to do in the tie.But Real weren't done.Paulo Dybala was sent off for a second yellow soon after due to a studs-up kick to Carvajal's stomach as he blindly chased a long ball. And Marcelo bundled home a third in the 72nd minute to put the tie all but out of reach for the hosts.Credit: ESPN