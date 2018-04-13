Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr is expected back in Abuja next week, to discuss the second phase of his World Cup programme with the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).This was disclosed by the team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, in a chat with Complete Sports.Ibitoye stated that Rohr will submit his report on Nigeria’s last two friendly matches with Poland and Serbia and also inform the NFF if there are new players that should be given a look-in ahead of the May 28 international friendly against Congo DR in Port Harcourt.“Rohr is expected in Abuja next week to discuss the last two friendly games with the NFF. You know our World Cup preparations have since commenced and it is in phases.“He will also discuss his next programme with the NFF. We all know there is no time to waste here and we just pray our programmes pan out as expected,” he said.