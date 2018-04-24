 Rohr set to invite Italy-based striker, worries over Iwobi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Alex Iwobi’s current poor form is  a major worry for Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.


The 21-year-old forward, who burst onto the scene  in 2015  and enjoyed starting roles   in Arsenal’s  first squad until last season, has  copped heavy criticism  this term because of his inconsistency and paltry form.

Iwobi, who sent many Super Eagles fans into a frenzy  when he  switched his international allegiance to Nigeria from England in 2017, has only scored two Premier League goals in 21 appearances.

 And his  poor form has  also sparked concerns that the former England junior international’s inclusion in  Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup squad may not benefit the Eagles much.

 With Kelechi  Iheanacho struggling at  Leicester City, our correspondent learnt that Rohr  fears  that  he could  have China-based striker Odion Ighalo as the only trusted  top striker in Russia.

A source close to the team told our correspondent that the former Gabon manager is  considering his options  and has decided to invite Italy-based forward Simeon  Nwankwo, who has been knocking on  the national team’s  door by scoring eye-catching goals in the Serie A.

The 25-year-old  Crotone striker scored his fourth Serie A goal in the 2-1 defeat of Udinese  at Stadio Friuli on Sunday  to help pull Gli Squali (The Sharks)  a bit clear of relegation zone.

  Nwankwo, who was on the books of Portuguese club Gil Vicente from 2013 to 2016,  stepped into the spotlight on April 18, after he  latched on a loose ball  to bury  a spectacular overhead kick from inside the box into the net  to level the score in their 1-1 draw against Italian powerhouse Juventus at Ezio Scida.

Sources close to Rohr  said the  former Burkina Faso coach, who has been monitoring the player’s performance in recent times, “is highly impressed by Nwankwo’s  style of play”.

Spokesman for the senior national team Toyin Ibitoye refused to confirm nor deny if the Crotone star would  be invited by Rohr to fight for his place in  the World Cup squad.

He  said, “Rohr hasn’t named his provisional or final squad so all players are on his radar. We are happy that many of our players are playing well and scoring too.”

