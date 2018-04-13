One Obinna Ezewoke is currently in Police custody for allegedly hiring assassins to murder a certain Judith Alikor at Omuademe community, Ikwerre Local government area of Rivers state.

Obinna Ezewoke who is the presiding Pastor of Messiah Apostolic church at Omuademe was said to have hired the hoodlums to murder Judith Alikor for providing cover for a 17 year old victim of the Pastor’s alleged randy activities.





It was gathered that Pastor Obinna forcefully cohabited and impregnated the 17-year-old simply identified as Blessing who was referred to his church, Messiah Apostolic Church for prayers.





It was also learnt that Blessing escaped to Judith Alikor’s home for shelter and safety from the desperate Pastor.





Pastor Obinna’s cover blew after allegedly sending hired assassins to murder Judith who had encumbered the former from hurting the young girl who was being forced to abort a 7 month old pregnancy.





Alikor revealed at the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS Command, Obio-Akpor that, “Two people were sent to kill me and then I started begging. Initially, I didn’t know what I did and why they wanted to kill me. It was when they mentioned their reason then I now started begging.





“I told them the story of how I was trying to help the small girl. That was when they pitied me and told me who hired them.





“They said the man doesn’t want the pregnancy to go public that was why he wants to kill me and the girl. And that I, Judith has become a stumbling block for him.





“I was not surprised because we are in a strange world.”





The 17 year old victim, Blessing, said, “This is the third time He is getting me pregnant each time they send me there for prayers.





“It was my mother who sent me there. She’s always saying I need prayers. So when I am there, Pastor will be forcing me to open my legs and when he finishes he will say I should not tell anybody.





“And anytime I tell him that I am pregnant he will give me something to drink. Even this one (the pregnancy), he gave me something to drink and I started purging, purging till I was weak.





“He used to treat me anyhow. And I will tell him that my mother only sent me here for prayers. He was doing all these things until I met this aunt (Judith Alikor).”





In the meantime, the matter has been referred to the International Federation of Women Lawyers for further action.





When contacted, Chairperson of the Rivers state Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Anthonia Osademe said the organization was awaiting the transfer of the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department.





Osademe, however, assured that her organisation, FIDA will ensure justice will be done in the matter.