Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has said that even if the All Progressives Congress, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari rigged the 2019 elections, they will still lose because not only the opposition, even their supporters have lost confidence in them.Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has said that even if the All Progressives Congress, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari rigged the 2019 elections, they will still lose because not only the opposition, even their supporters have lost confidence in them.Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Balarabe Musa who was impeached as Kaduna governor in the Second Republic said: ‘’As a president, Buhari has the means of transforming everything but obviously, it is quite clear that Buhari’s popularity before 2015 elections and now has gone down drastically. “If he (Buhari) thinks he is still popular as he was before winning the last presidential election he must be deceiving himself. He has betrayed those who voted for him by abandoning his promises and instead, he is inflicting pains on the masses. Since he took over as president, the country has suffered from one hardship to another.’’