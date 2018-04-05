President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of $1 billion to fight insecurity.The National Economic Council (NEC) approved the spending last December.Briefing State House correspondents at the end of security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali said: “What I can add, after all that I have said is to inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion.”Stressing that the meeting was a normal meeting of security agencies in the country, he said it discussed the activities affecting most of the states in the federation, including Taraba, Zamfara and other states.On what to expect after the deployment in Zamfara, he said: “Well, as usual, we have operationalised a division in Sokoto. There will be a Brigade in Katsina and another Brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.“Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force additional quick response group; they have added enough manpower in that area.”On how soon the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, would be released, he said: “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely.”