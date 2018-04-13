The house of representatives committee on emergency and disaster management has summoned Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over the “illegal” suspension of directors at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).





The committee, investigating the alleged violation of public trust at the agency, summoned the vice-president during its sitting on Thursday.





The directors are said to have been suspended by the agency’s governing council — chaired by Osinbajo — without due process.





Also summoned are Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) — investigating the directors and Oyo-Ita, head of civil service.





The trio were asked to explain their role in the alleged illegal suspension of the directors.





At the hearing, the suspended officers, numbering six, said they were punished for kicking against some of the policies of Mustapha Maihaja, director-general of the agency.





The officers are Akinbola Gbolahan, director of finance and accounts; Umesi Emenike, director, special duties; and Alhassan Nuhu, director, risk reduction.





Others are Mamman Ali Ibrahim, pilot in charge of air ambulance and aviation unit; Ganiyu Deji, chief maintenance officer; and Kanar Mohammed, director of welfare.





They are being investigated by the EFCC following a petition against them for alleged abuse of office.





Magu was asked to appear before the committee for briefing on the interim report of the EFCC’s investigations concerning the suspended officers.





At the session presided over by Ali Isa, deputy chairman of the committee, the lawmakers also summoned Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of customs, over alleged irregularities in the importation of 6776 metric tonnes of rice donated as relief materials by the Chinese government.