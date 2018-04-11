Members of the House of Representatives and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, disagreed on Wednesday over the procurement of N1.6billion relief materials for states hit by flooding in 2017.Each of the 16 affected states was to receive materials worth N100million from the emergency agency to assist the victims.But, lawmakers observed that while NEMA received funding for the intervention in July 2017, many of the states started receiving deliveries in March this year, nine months after the floods wreaked havoc.Maihaja had appeared before the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness chaired by Mr. Ali Isa.The committee is investigating alleged “Violations of Public Trust by NEMA” and non-compliance to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.The probe is done in conjunction with the House Committee on Public Procurement headed by Mr. Oluwole Oke.