House of Representatives on Thursday mandated the Nigerian Police to investigate the Offa, Kwara State robbery attacks on banks and bring the perpetrators to justice.It also mandated its Committee on Police to unravel the circumstances of the robbery.The resolution came on the heels of a motion titled “Motion on the lost of about 30 lives and 50 persons injured in Bank Robbery in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday 5th April, 2015. Need for Urgent Intervention “, sponsored by Hon. Olayonu Tope from Kwara State.Moving the motion, Tope recalled the gruesome murder of several police personnel, bankers and many other Nigerians in the attacks, saying it was against their constitutional rights to life.He said: “The House notes there was a deadly armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday, 5th April, 2018 where a gang of heavily armed robbers numbering about 30 in a convoy of about 10 vehicles invaded the town.“Aware that the robbers commenced their dastardly action with the invasion of the Police Station in the town where about 16 policemen were killed before descending on the citizens and banks, where innocent citizens including bankers were also killed with no visible restriction.“Concerned that the security system could be easily overwhelmed and personnel gruesomely killed in security facility is an issue that calls for serious concern“Also aware that the citizens have right to security and right to life as guaranteed in the Nigeria Constitution Section 33(1) and this cannot be undermined.”Contributing to the motion, the deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Yusuf Lasun said the attacks had semblance of the early days of boko haram, warning that the situation may degenerate if left unchecked.He feared that the situation may affect the peace of Osun State especially with the gubernatorial elections barely 3 months away.“My mind went straight to the stages boko haram took before going to insurgency. You have an institution right in the heart of offa where there are cult activities. You can separate what what in Offa from the fact that there is an institution there and how boko haram started.“Let me remind us that Offa is the second largest city in kwara state which goes to show that if the economy of Offa is down, it means that the economy is Kwara State is down too. By September this year, in Osun we shall be going into governorship election and we are nearer to Offa,” he said.Also speaking, Hon. Beni Lar (Plateau) asked that “If the banks in this country are not save where in Nigeria today is safe”.Also Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia) said that the attacks on the station was a sad commentary on the security architecture of the country.“Of all places, if armed can go to police station, this is part of why we voted this government, insecurity. It is a sad commentary. I urge that Police Committee should go on and investigate this matter,’ she said.On his part, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu) said that “the responsibility of the government to discharge this security functions has been abdicated.”Adopting the motion, the House also urged the Police to ensure adequate security to other sites and locations of Nigeria.