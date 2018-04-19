Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Commonwealth, has officially declared the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) open.





The Queen said in her remarks that she wishes her son, Prince Charles, the prince of Wales, will succeed her as the head of the Commonwealth and continue the work her father handed over to her.





“My family and I have been heartened by these and the many other programmes in which we are proud to play a part. I am glad to see that young people, connecting through technology, are becoming ever more involved,” she said.





“When I meet the young leaders of this century, I remember my own life-long commitment – made in South Africa in 1947 at the age of 21. As another birthday approaches this week, I am reminded of the extraordinary journey we have been on, and how much good has been achieved.





“It remains a great pleasure and honour to serve you as Head of the Commonwealth and to observe, with pride and satisfaction, that this is a flourishing network.





“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day The Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949.”





The Queen said she would like to see her son and the Commonwealth “continuing to treasure and reinvigorate” associations and activities” she believes “will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world… a world where the Commonwealth’s generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all”.





“Mindful as always that this summit of Commonwealth leaders draws its mandate and authority from our member countries collectively, it gives me great pleasure to declare this meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government open.”





The opening ceremony was attended by heads of state from all 53 countries in the Commonwealth, including Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.