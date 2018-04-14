Residents of Ekiti State yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards have accused officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission of manipulating the entire process for pecuniary gains.Many of the aggrieved residents, who had visited various centres where the exercise was being conducted, alleged that officials, rather than attending to them, paid attention only to their friends and those ready to yield to their financial demands.A young lady, Ilesanmi Susan, said that after visiting Unit 16 polling centre at L.A. Nursery and Primary School, Olobe Okeisa, for several days without being able to register, she had to abandon the idea.She said, “Instead of attending to us, they give priority to a list of over 120 names with them. It appears as if they have their friends that they are registering. I don’t think I will come for the registration again.”While accusing the INEC officials of demanding money before registering voters, another resident of the state, Adigun Bisi, said, “It is appalling that at the centre where I would have registered, INEC officials were demanding a sum of N1,000 from each person to get them registered. This is not fair.”However, while debunking the allegations, an INEC official, Mr. Babafunso Tunde, said that if the people were patient, all of them would be attended to.He said claims of officials demanding money from persons seeking registration were untrue.He said, “The essence of bringing this to ward level is to enable INEC officials to withstand the pressure during the governorship poll.“But what all the people want is to be attended to immediately, which cannot be possible because of the crowd.“Claims of officials demanding money are not true. No INEC official can do such.”