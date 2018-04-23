Protesters are currently in front of the house of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, demanding that security operatives leave the place.





Armed security personnel comprising policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the place on Monday afternoon.





The operatives restricted movement on Sangha street, Maitama, where Melaye’s house is located. They prevented four of the lawmaker’s colleagues from seeing him.





Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti; Philip Aduda, federal capital territory (FCT), Isa Misau from Bauchi and Atai Idoko, Kogi were among the senators who visited Melaye’s residence.





We overheard one of them saying they would mobilise protesters and in less than 30 minutes, people from an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Abuja arrived.





The protesters asked the security agents to vacate Melaye’s residence immediately, describing the lawmaker as their benefactor.





Kuchingoro Emmanuel, leader of the group, said that no individual had taken care of IDPs like in Abuja Melaye.





“Melaye is our federal government. He has taken good care of us. He is a good man,” he said.





More to follow…