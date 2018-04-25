Makurdi, the capital of Benue State has been brought to a standstill by protesters over the ongoing killings in the state.

The protesters have taken over major streets of the state, calling on the federal government to come to their aide.





Over 100 persons have been killed between yesterday and today in Guma, Gwer and Logo areas of the state by suspected herdsmen.





Our reporter observed that the protesters, mostly women garbed in black attires are currently matching around the Bishop of Makurdi Dioceses house, weeping while singing corrosively, ‘Go and tell Buhari they are killing us.’





More to come…