The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG), a group of pro-Buhari Senators, have said they are ready to take on the Senate’s leadership over their ban.





The PSG said yesterday that its ban could only stand, if similar groups in the Senate were banned.





Some members of the group’s Strategic Committee, who met in Abuja yesterday, said it would ask Senate President, Bukola Saraki to disband groups like the Like Minds, Northern Senators Forum (NSF) and others.





The PSG, which is considering a six-point plan, resolved to reconvene on Wednesday. It said it would stand by its secretary, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was suspended last Thursday.





A member of the Strategic Committee, who spoke in confidence with The Nation, said the PSG would not be disbanded.





The source said: “We are not going to disband it because the Senate did not form it for us. The freedom of association is guaranteed in our Constitution, the freedom of speech is also guaranteed. It is a matter of interest.





“If not for groups like this, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, won’t have emerged as our president. When we formed the Like Minds Group, we disrespected the directive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect him as the Senate president.





“We have resolved to ask the Senate leadership to let us start by disbanding the Like Minds Group, the Northern Senators Forum and other groups in order to create a level-playing ground for all. Look, the Northern Senators Forum is even more discriminatory than PSG”.