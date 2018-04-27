New parents, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton have announced the name of their newborn son on Friday. He is His Royal Highness, Prince Louis of Cambridge.“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” said a palace statement on its verified Twitter handle. See it below:The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018The name, Arthur favours royal watchers, who have long predicted that the new prince would bear the name.The name pays tribute to William’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979, while Charles is the name of William’s father.Louis is currently the 71st most popular name for a baby boy in England and Wales.He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilogrammes) when he was born at 11:01 am (1001 GMT) on Monday with William, the Duke of Cambridge, present for the birth.The couple stepped out of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London to cheers from a crowd of supporters and global media outlets gathered outside.Their two other children — Prince George, aged four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte — had met the latest addition to the family earlier in the afternoon, before returning home to Kensington Palace.Louis is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who turned 92 on Saturday, and her husband Prince Philip.He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William’s children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.Prince Louis is also the first male royal who will not overtake his sister in the line of succession after a reform that ends male primogeniture.Louis Mountbatten was the beloved great-uncle of Prince Charles, and the uncle of the Duke of Edinburgh.Known to Charles as “Uncle Dickie”, Mountbatten was the last British Viceroy of India before independence in 1947.He was assassinated by Irish republicans when his boat was blown up on a fishing trip off the coast of County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.