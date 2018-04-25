The Nigerian Senate has read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking approval to purchase six Tucano helicopters worth $496,374,470 (151, 394, 421, 035 Naira) from the US.According to the president, the helicopters are meant to support the drive to improve the security of the nation.See the tweet from the Senate below:UPDATE: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just read an Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, informing the Senate about his 'anticipatory approval' for the release of $496,374,470 to purchase 12 Super Tucano aircraft.— The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 25, 2018Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives did not mince words on Tuesday when they said President Muhammadu Buhari committed an “impeachable offence” by authorising the purchase of $462million jets for the military without appropriation by the National Assembly.The lawmakers became angry as soon as the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, read a letter from Buhari, informing the House that the expenditure was done in “anticipation of approval” by the National Assembly.They noted that the letter was a “mere afterthought”, as the expenditure had been done already.