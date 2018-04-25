 President Buhari presides over FEC | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.


Newsmen report that the meeting, which commenced at 11.a.m. is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

