Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the controversial statement he made on Nigerian youth and tender an apology.





While speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, Buhari said a lot of Nigerian youth have not been to school and they want everything free because Nigeria is an oil producing state.





“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil-producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” Buhari had said.





The statement angered many Nigerians, especially the youth, who took to social media platforms to express their displeasure.





Commenting on the development via his Facebook page, Sani said the president is human and prone to mistakes.





He urged Nigerians to forgive Buhari, rather than send him to the “political guillotine”.





“The president should simply withdraw the statement on the youths and apologise; and tell them what he will do for them in addition to what he had done for them,” Sani wrote.





“The president spin doctors are trying to spray fragrances on the feces and lace the dung with olive oil, it’s absurd. The president is a human being, he can gaffe and should be forgiven and should not be sent to the political guillotine.





“As for the youths, the challenge is to pick the baton and lead and stop holding the Alsatian Dogs of the political elite. The president echos the perception of the bourgeoisie power elites, the youth must rise against it.”