President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for an official visit to the United Kingdom.


This was made known by his Personal Assistant on New Media Engagement, Bashir Ahmad on Monday via a tweet,

While there, the President is expected to hold discussions on Nigeria–British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Buhari is travelling to the UK ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

