Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has assured the Nigerian youths that President Muhammadu Buhari has faith and confidence in them, saying the statement credited to the President was not targeted at millions of “highly industrious youth across the nation”.Bello, who stated this in a statement by his Director General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done more for the “unemployed but promising youth” more than any administration before him.“Today, hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youths are proud beneficiaries of the N-Power program and other Social Investment Program of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Previous governments abandoned the youths to their fate. In Kogi State, the administration before my own got a loan of 2 billion Naira meant for Youth Entrepreneurship Development through SMSE but shared the money among politicians.“Under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, youths were not only given prominent roles to play in Government, but were given hope of a brighter future, providing a soft gap between unemployment and full, rewarding employment”.Bello urged Nigerian youths to avoid being “incited against the President by those who stole our billions that would have gone into developing our industries that are capable of employing many of our youths”, saying the Buhari administration has shown “unparalleled support for the youth population of the Nigeria”.“The efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries at reviving the moribund Textile and Print Industries is a clear demonstration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s dedication to create lasting jobs for the youths of our great nation. Also, the commitment of the administration at the Center and the states towards agricultural renaissance is a manifestation of the commitment to the covenant of our great party to provide jobs for the youth.“For this nation to grow, our youths must embrace education and industry as the best pathways to economic rediscovery and greatness. ““The youth population is the best resource of our nation as the bulwark against unemployment and economic stagnation. The message of Mr President is for our youth to own Nigeria and continue to support the drive of his administration to make the nation a better place for us all”.The Governor assured the youth of the nation of the “continued support of the system to make them achieve their individual dreams which will translate into the bigger dream of a better Nigeria”.