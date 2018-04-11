The President made the appointment on Tuesday in Abuja in a statement signed by Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).He charged the appointees to reinvigorate the Agencies while delivering their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.The appointments are as follows;Federal MInistry of Health1. Dr Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf, Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, Kaduna State. Initial term of four years with effect from April 8,2018.2. Dr Abubakar Musa, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State. Renewal of four years appointment with effect from July 3, 2017.3. Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Azare Bauchi State, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 2, 2018.4. Dr Nasir Ibrahim Umar, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi, Bauchi state. Renewal of appointment of four years with effect of fro April 8, 2018.5. Dr Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state, initial term of tour years with effect from April 8, 2018.6. Dr Aliyu Muhammad El-Ladan, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, Katsina state, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.The appointment for Federal Ministry of Information and Culture are as follows:Dr Stella Morounmubo Oyedepo, General Manager, National Theatre, Lagos, initial term of four years with effect from April, 8, 2018.He stated that this appointment was in compliance with the establishment act of the National Theatre and National Troupe act of 1991.According to him, the appointment separates the leadership of the National Theatre from the National Troupe of Nigeria.Also for Federal Ministry of Education:1. Dr Baba David Danjuma, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, initial term of four years with effect from December 27, 2017.2. Dr. Usman Kallamu, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe state, initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.3. Dr Jimah Momodu Sanusi, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.4. Dr Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state. Initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.5. Sanusi Gumau, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state, initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.6. Prof. Tomunomi Abbe, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas, Bonny, Rivers State, initial term of four years, with effect from February 23, 2018.7. Engr. Omokungbe Obafemi Omoseni, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Lagos state, initial term of four years with effect from January 30, 2018.8. Prof. Faruk Rashi Haruna, Provost, Federal College of Educatio, Kontagora, Niger state, initial term of four years, with effect form March 27, 2018.The appointment for Ministry of Power Works and Housing is:1. Usman Gur Mohammed, Managing Director Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), initial term of four years with effect from February 1, 2018.However, that of Independent National Elecyoral Commission (INEC) are:1. Dr Emmanuel Alex Hart, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.2. Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Resident Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.3. Dr Cyril Omorogbe, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.4. Dr Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidaba, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.5. Mr Segun Agbaje, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.6. Baba Abba Yusuf, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.7. Yahaya Bello, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.The Resident Electoral Commissioners will be sworn in by the INEC Chairman at INEC Headquarters on Tuesday, 17th April, 2018 at 10.00a.m