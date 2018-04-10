The presidency has spoken on whether President Muhammadu Buhari will go for presidential debate ahead of the 2019 general elections.





According to the presidency, it is too early to debate on whether Buhari will go for a presidential debate or not.





Femi Adesina, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity made this statement when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast show on Channels Television on Tuesday.





Asked if the president will be ready to face other candidates for a debate, Adesina simply said, “That should be left for the president to decide. I think it is too early for us to debate on whether the president will go for a debate or not. All that is important now is, the president has declared and Nigerians are happy.”





On why it took Buhari so long to make his intention known, Adesina said, “The time has come for him to declare, practically, if you look at the situation in APC, the party is going for an elective convention and it is good the party goes into the convention with a likely candidate in mind because in one way or the other, it will affect the convention.”





Adesina had in an article released on Monday asked prospective presidential aspirants to bury their ambition.





He simply asked them to run away following Buhari’s interest to run for the forthcoming 2019 elections.