Former Head of State and leader of Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon says the prayers of the Church over certain national challenges will not be in vain, stating that prayers can solve Nigeria’s problems faster and better than physical weapons of war.He also said that he never knew he was going to be Head of State.The Former Head of State spoke at the prayer summit of Nigeria Prays South-East zone, held at First Baptist Church Cathedral Road Owerri, yesterday, adding that he has no doubt in his heart that God would honour the Collective Prayers and intercessions of Nigerians for the nation and heal the nation’s wounds.He said “Church Leaders should stand in the gap and fervently pray for peace, prosperity and security in the nation. Again, we must have to be honest with our leaders in our fellowship, and do less with unnecessary criticisms of our leaders”.He added “When it finally dawned on me that I was going to lead this great country of ours, Nigeria, the first thing I did was to go to God on my knees and asked him to help me so that I can always do the right thing. I thank God for the opportunity that He gave me in the course of service to this nation. But in the first instance, I never nursed any ambition to be a Head of State or rule this country in any form”.He continued “Yes we had a Civil War which was not so intended and I asked God for the will power to keep these people together. My joy today is that several years after the Civil War, Nigerians have remained bonded together as one nation despite our ethnic and individual differences.”Governor Rochas Okorocha in his speech said, Christianity does not preach revenge and then urged Church Leaders not to preach revenge concerning what is happening in Benue State and other parts of the country, adding that all the leaders in the country should take responsibility of whatever that is happening in the country.According to him “Christ never retaliated all the humiliations he suffered. And Christianity does not preach revenge. So our Church Leaders and Christians in general should not carry arms in revenge since Christianity does not allow revenge, stating that Church Leaders calling for revenge should withdraw or stop such calls.”