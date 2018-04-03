Following the re-arrest of two of the principal suspects in the Senator Dino Melaye arms case, Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, the Police said on Tuesday that the suspects together with Senator would now be re-arraigned on the 10 of May 2018 at the Federal High Court, Lokoja.The Police said it has also issued a ‘Red Alert’ notice to the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) as well as secured a warrant for the arrest of Senator Melaye should he fail to appear in Court on 10th of May in Lokoja.Speaking on the re-arrest of the two principal suspects and six other escapee suspects, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said other principal suspects still on the run will be arrested soon.The parade of the suspects took place just as Kabiru Seidu aka Osama, main suspect confessed that their escape was aided by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, attached to ‘A’ division.ACP Moshood disclosed that Osama was re-arrested at Tafawa Balewa LGA in Bauchi state while the second principal suspect, Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’ was rearrested in Ganaja village in Kogi state by combined teams of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, Monitoring Unit and Technical Intelligence Unit.The accomplice who assisted in the escape of the principal suspects, one Iko Musa Mohammed who said he was in cell for Theft and Armed Robbery, disclosed that he used an iron from the exhibit room, close to their cell, which was provided by DJ to broke the iron window of the cell to enable the escape.Osama said that on escape from the cell, he shaved his hair and beard to disguise himself and he got money to facilitate the movement to Bauchi by calling his mother to borrow him N40, 000.Giving further details of the arrest, Moshood said, ‘As a result of intense raids, cordon and search operations carried out by the police team in some identified criminal locations, in Kogi state and other states and working on active intelligence, they were rearrested.Recall that Kabiru Seidu aka Osama and Nuhu Salisu aka small allegedly confessed that senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the one AK 47 rifle, 2 pump action guns and N430, 000 to share with his boys.The two suspects who were paraded on at Kogi state command headquarters on 19th March, 2018, escaped on 28th March, the day they were to appear in court in Lokoja.Meanwhile, the Force PRO stated that the 13 Police officers being detained over the escape of the suspects are being investigated for negligence and suspected connivance in the escape of the principal suspects.