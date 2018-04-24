Senator Dino Melaye, who was arrested Tuesday morning by operatives of the Nigeria Police drawn from its Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS,is at present being moved to Lokoja.The embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to be paraded later this evening among other hardened criminals who implicated him in the crime that necessitated his arrest.Vanguard learnt that the senator who was taken into SARS detention facility, located opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN junction along the Area 1 expressway, Abuja, was moved out around 12 noon today in police vehicle heavily manned by SARS operatives.The detention facility is where hardened criminals arrested for theft, murder, cultism and other criminal acts are kept.Vanguard source in the police said the parade of Melaye and other criminal suspects among them the re-arrested suspects who had escaped from prison cell, is to be conducted by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adediran, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP.He is to carry out the parade assignment on behalf of his immediate boss, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, who is currently in China on a course.Our source said before being moved out into the waiting vehicle for onward journey to his home state, Melaye was handcuffed to avoid possible escape from the security operatives.Attempts for inquiry from the Force Headquarters’ deputy image maker were not successful as he refused to pick calls made to his known telephone lines.Recall that the men of the Nigeria Police Force reportedly forcefully carried out the arrest of Melaye without arrest warrant or court order in the early hours of Tuesday.Initial attempts were made by the police to arrest the senator after immigration officials disembarked him from a flight to Morocco on Monday morning.Following his release after three hours detention at the immigration office at the airport, the lawmaker’s house was besieged by over 80 armed police men from Monday noon until the early hours of Tuesday.