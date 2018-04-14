WATCH CCTV FOOTAGE BELOW...Mr. Jimoh Moshood, the Police Police PRO identified the two suspects as 39 year-old Alexander Reuben and 28 year-old Jimoh Isa. They were all arrested on 11 April.They were among the 12 suspects so far arrested by the police.Another suspect Adetoyese Muftau, 23 was picked up in Ibadan, while three other suspects were arrested in Ilorin, capital of Kwara state. The three were identified as 18 year-old Aminu Ibrahim, 23 year-old Richard Buba Terry and 25 year-old Peter Jafar Kuunfa.Jimoh also said in the update released today that six suspects were arrested in Offa, where the dastardly crime was staged.Two out of the suspects nabbed in Offa were caught with the SIM cards and phones of some of the victims of the robbery violence. They were identified as Azeez Salawudeen, who is aged 20 and Adewale Popoola, who is 22 years old.Police gave the names of the four other suspects arrested in Offa as 29 year-old Adegoke Shogo, Kayode Opadokun a 35 year-old man, Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36 andAzeez Abdullahi, who is 27.Police said they recovered from the three suspects picked in Ilorin a Beretta pistol and 14 bullets.In all the police have collected from the suspects, two Beretta pistols, 20 bullets, four Phones and SIM cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack.According to the police, nine of the suspects now in custody took part in the robbery and attack on a police station in the town. They were arrested by the high powered police investigation team, who worked in synergy with the State Criminal Investigation team.”The Police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots and flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of the suspects. Some of the arrest also involved serious exchange of gun fire between the Police and the suspects in their various hideouts”, Moshood said.The police gave the details of some of the suspects arrested and their confessions:Police said three suspects from whom two phones and SIM cards belonging to victims were recovered have also made confessional statements admitting to the various roles they played in the commission of the crime.The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris in reaction to the crime, has deployed armoured personnel carrier (APC), three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Anti-Robbery equipment to the state to prevent future attacks.