The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly on Thursday put to rest the rumour of his arrest in Lokoja, Kogi State by the police as he attended the eight days fidau prayer of the late Buba Jibril , a federal lawmaker representing Lokoja Kogi Koton Karfe who died lat week Thursday.





The embattled senator arrived the venue of the event on the convoy of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at about 11:33am.





The presence of the embattled senator at the venue was against the backdrop that the police had concluded plans to arrest him if he eventually shows up at the venue over his alleged involvement in arms deal ahead of the 2019 general election.





It was gathered that, Dino Melaye and the senate president did not spend more than five minutes before taking their leave from the venue of the prayer ground.





Before leaving the venue, Melaye waved his supporters as they hailed him.





Also in attendance at the 8th days fidua prayer of late Buba Jibril were James Abiodun Faleke, Kogi State Deputy governor, Simon Achuba, Honourable TJ Faniyi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, House of Representatives members, among others.