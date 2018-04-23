Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited Sandra Davou, one of the sergeant-at-arms who was at senate plenary on Wednesday when thugs invaded the red chamber.
The thugs had made away with the mace, after attacking some persons in the upper chamber.
Davou was assaulted and injured during the incident.
Saraki was accompanied by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.
Below are pictures from the visit:
