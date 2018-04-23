 PHOTOS: Saraki visits sergeant-at-arms injured by ‘thugs’ who invaded senate | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Unlabelled » PHOTOS: Saraki visits sergeant-at-arms injured by ‘thugs’ who invaded senate

9:26 AM 0
A+ A-
Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited Sandra Davou, one of the sergeant-at-arms who was at senate plenary on Wednesday when thugs invaded the red chamber.
 
The thugs had made away with the mace, after attacking some persons in the upper chamber.

Davou was assaulted and injured during the incident.

Saraki was accompanied by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.

Below are pictures from the visit:



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top