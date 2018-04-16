One person was reportedly killed after members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) clashed with the police around the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

A witness said that the deceased was an IMN member.





“He was shot dead while trying to gain access to the Unity Fountain alongside members of the sect,” the witness said.





On Friday, the police announced a ban on protests at the garden but IMN members assembled around the place on Monday but were denied access.





According to an eyewitness, the visibly enraged Shiite members were seen throwing stones and sticks an armoured tank mobilized to the protest scene. They were several attempts by the protesters to break into the armoured vehicle.





The Shiites members were not moved by the teargas continuously fired by security agents to disperse them.





The protesters were said to have stood their ground and when the police lost control of the crowd, they started firing gunshots into the air.





A bullet fired by one of the officers was said to have pierced the window of an office at the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) headquarters.





In recent times, Shi’ites have been converging on the Unity Fountain to demand the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the group, who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for over two years.





El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after some of his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.





Over 300 people were said to have been killed during the clash.





The group has held a series of protests over the continued detention of El-Zakzaky.





When contacted, Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the FCT police command, said he had no information on the attack.





Meanwhile, residents have been advised to avoid major roads in Maitama and Wuse area of the Federal Capital Territory.