President Muhammadu Buhari is in the US for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.


The Nigerian leader arrived in the country on Sunday and is currently at Blair House, a presidential guest house in Washington DC.

Among those who welcomed him were Simon Lalong and Ibikunle Amosun, governors of Plateau and Ogun states, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Nnenna Ukeje, a house of representatives member from Abia state and Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

