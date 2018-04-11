President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London.

Also present at the meeting were George Oguntade, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK and Josiah Idowu-Fearon, a prominent Anglican Bishop with Nigerian heritage.









They both witnessed Welby presenting a book, Reimagining Britain, to Buhari.





The President left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on Monday.





He is scheduled to hold discussions on Nigeria–British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.





Below are pictures…











