Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has blamed the high level of insecurity in the nation on the politics the federal government allegedly played with the security situation in Rivers state.





Nigeria is currently going through difficult times as there is hardly any day that there are no reports of killings across the country.





Speaking at government house, Port Harcourt, when the governing council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday, Wike asked the federal government to live up to its responsibility.





He wondered why the government plotted to “declare a state of emergency” in Rivers when the state had security challenges.





“The federal government politicised the issue of security in Rivers state at a time when her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity,” he said.





“Every day you hear that people are being killed like chickens. In Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno states.”





On last week robbery in Offa, Kwara state, he said, “After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that 7 persons have been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?”





Earlier, Muhammadu Zakari, president of ICAN, commended the governor for executing projects that have “stimulated the economy of the state”.





He said ICAN is keen to partner with the state government on issues that concern the organisation.