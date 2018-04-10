The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu has vowed that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, would wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State in the 2019 elections.Kashamu also declared that the PDP would zone its ticket to Ogun East Senatorial District contrary to the decision of the APC to choose its candidate from Ogun West.The senator said this at a PDP stakeholders meeting held in Ijebu-Igbo area of Ijebu-North local government area of the state.His words: “The time has come for an Ijebu indigene to assume the governorship position in Ogun State. You should all be prepared just as we are prepared.“At home and abroad, go and cooperate; you all can see what Amosun is doing at the central, you see how he has turned the central Senatorial district to small Paris; let us also strive to turn Ijebu to a small Paris.“You all can see what Governor Amosun has done in Ogun central, how he developed the place and turned it into a small Paris.“The time is here for us to put our own son there, who will turn Ijebu into a small London just like Abeokuta.”Meanwhile, state Chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo urged members of the public to disregard the current division in PDP, saying he remains the authentic state chairman of the party.Dayo said: “There is only one group in Ogun state and that is the exco led by myself. We do not have any other executive whether at the state, local or ward level. It is true we have many people going about in the name of PDP; but because it is the name of PDP, there is nothing wrong. In a big party like ours, we are bound to have many differences; we are bound to have many groups”, he said.