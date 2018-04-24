The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the just concluded Big Brother Naija show which saw Miracle emerging as the winner.





Miracle, one of the 20 housemates who participated in the reality show emerged winner of the N25 million grand prize on Sunday, beating off challenges from Cee-c Tobi, Nina and Alex.





Reacting, PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologboniyan congratulated Miracle and Nigerian youths.





PDP urged Nigerian youths to channel the same energy used in voting during the show to collect their PVC and vote for a better future come 2019.





The statement reads, “Dear Nigerian Youth,while I must congratulate Miracle,the winner of #BBNaija





“I Must also remind you to Channel same energy used in voting Miracle to Register, Collect your PVC and vote to secure a Better Future.”