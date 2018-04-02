The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of plotting to intimidate, harass and arrest its members ahead of the 2019 elections.





The party said this in reaction to list of alleged looters released by the federal government over the weekend.





PDP in a series of tweets on Sunday said the APC government was plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.





It read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to clandestine plots by certain agents of the federal government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clamp down on key members of the opposition parties ahead of the 2019 general election.





“Part of this heinous plot is also to arrest members of the civil society, opinion leaders, the media and profes groups who refused to buy into the fabrications, lies, deceptions and propaganda of the @APCNigeria and Federal Government. @MBuhari





“The first leg of this scheme is to commence a vicio intimidation and harassment of @OfficialPDPNig members, who have refused to succumb to pressure to join the @APCNigeria in their undemocratic quest to create for a one party state in Nigeria.”