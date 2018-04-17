The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus along with members of the PDP National Working Committee met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida in Minna on Monday.The team arrived at the Minna airport with a chartered flight and were driven in a motorcade to the Uphill Residence of Babangida.The meeting was held behind closed doors in the presence of members of the Niger state working committee of the party led by the Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji.One of the Party Chieftains who spoke to newsmen disclosed that Prince Secondus intimated the elder Statesman on the development and progress made in the party and its preparation for the Osun and Ekiti states governorship election.The Source said that General Babangida commended the reconciliation move by the National Working Committee in appeasing aggreieved members.Babangida was said to have rated the level of preparation of the Party at a very high level stating that at this rate, PDP would record success in the next general election.Other members on the National Working Committee present include the National Secretary, the National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodinyan, National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira and the National Woman Leader.