The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has said that it won’t be part of the July 14 proposed Local Government Areas and Councillorship elections in the state.PDP claimed that the proposed election was not in tandem with the views of the Constitution on conduct of elections by States Independent Electoral Commissions.A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Damian Opara, claimed that the Supreme Court had, last Monday, advised the state Independent Electoral Commission against holding the election.The opposition party stressed that as a responsible party that has respect for rule of law, it would respect Supreme Court’s position on the proposed election by urging its members to distance themselves from the July 14 electoral exercise.The statement read, in part, “The attention of the People’s Democratic Party, Imo State, has again been drawn to a subterranean plot by the All Progressives Congress to disobey the nation’s Apex Court’s directive that the local government elections (scheduled to hold) in Imo State be put on hold until the Supreme Court determines the case between the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Imo State and the Imo State Government.“The PDP in Imo State therefore wishes to categorically state that it shall not take part in the purported election; and alert all Nigerians, particularly, political parties in Imo State, not to (participate), as any money spent by anybody in respect of the purported local government election in Imo State is tantamount to futile efforts.“On Monday, the Supreme Court, upon the oral application of Barr. Ngozi Olehi, counsel to ALGON, Imo State, directed all parties in the suit before the Apex Court to keep off from entertaining or participating in any activity pertaining to local government elections in Imo State until the determination of the appeal before it.“The Apex Court’s advice is clear and unambiguous.”