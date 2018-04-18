The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected thugs who carted away the mace, the symbol of legislative authority.The party said the development portends grave danger to the nation’s democracy even as it fingered the ruling party and the Presidency of complicity in the criminal act.In a statement signed by its image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party chided the security agents stationed at the National Assembly complex for allegedly doing little while the surprised invasion lasted.“We note that this offensive has been emboldened by series of interferences and direct attacks by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency on the institution of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.“The APC has foisted on our nation an irredeemable autocracy, which has in three years of governance, gone beyond limits to force Nigerians to accept a government that has no respect for freedom and the ideals of democracy, particularly the constitutional separation of powers.“Is it not strange that a legislative day appointed to further deliberate on the re-ordering of sequence of election will be the day that strange elements would invade the National Assembly, particularly, the hallowed chambers of the Senate, to disrupt legislative proceeding and seize the mace?“Equally strange is the compromising of security in the National Assembly paving the way for the invasion,” the statement read in part.The party further charged the federal parliament “To bring forth every legislative instrument to protect itself from external aggressions as well as unravelling every persons, offices and institutions that played any form of roles in this wild attempt to scuttle our hard earned democracy.”Meanwhile, former Vice President and 2019 Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar has expressed dismay at the incident, describing it as a threat to the nation’s democracy.In a press release by the Atiku Media Office, the PDP chieftain warned those who may have aided and abetted the perpetrators of the act to be wary of such actions in the future.He said: I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy.“If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger,” warning “Those behind this illegality to avoid creating a monster that could consume them.”Atiku urged law enforcement agents to immediately swing into action, saying that “This attack by thugs should not go unpunished no matter who is involved.”