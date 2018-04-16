The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday berated the presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians.





Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had last week said that some Nigerians are twisting every word from President Muhammadu Buhari in the negative.





He said the aim was to demean and de-market Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.





Adesina said this in response to those who criticised Buhari’s statement that the late Libyan president, Muammar Gadaffi, armed the herdsmen who have been terrorising the country.





The PDP accused the presidency for insulting Nigerians who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.





This was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, where he said that it was shocking that rather than being repentant and responsive to the views of Nigerians, the Presidency has resorted to insulting the citizens.





PDP said, “If in the course of investigations, it (Buhari Presidency) discovered that the insurgents were from outside Nigeria, why is the government reportedly paying ransoms to them and even considering amnesty options?





“Is it part of governance to pay ransom to invaders? These are the questions that Nigerians expect the Buhari presidency to answer.





“It is therefore a misplaced reaction for any member of the Buhari Presidency to recourse to personal insults, diatribes and invectives against Nigerians, low or high, who had expressed his view or demanded some explanations in the government’s handling of the insurgency challenge.





“The simplest expectation of Nigerians is for the Buhari Presidency to be alive to its responsibility by strategically responding to the pains, suffering and lethal starvation it has caused the entire citizenry in the last three years.”