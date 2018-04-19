An emergency National Executive Committee (NEC)Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ongoing at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.Although details of the meeting remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report, a party source told our correspondent that the 2019 general elections and the state of the party are expected to dominate the discourse.Present at the well attended meeting are former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Ahmed Makarfi, Ramalan Yero(Kaduna), Ibrahim Idris, Captain Idrid Wada (Kogi), Achike Udemwa (Imo) and Babangida Aliyu (Niger) as well party bigwigs including former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, John Odey (Environment), ex- Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, the immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark and publisher of the Champion Newspaper, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.Others include Chairman of the PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi and former House Leader, Honourable Mulikat Adeola-Akande among others.