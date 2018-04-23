A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has condemned what he described as “uncharitable and irritable vituperations” against him by a former governor of Osun State, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola.He demanded immediate apology from the ex-Osun State governor.Oyinlola had advised George to seek forgiveness from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and stop attacking his benefactor.Oyinlola stated this on Saturday in reaction to a recent interview by George where he described Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement as a deceit and waste of time while attacking its promoters.Oyinlola said, “Rather than attack current efforts at rebuilding Nigeria, I will advise Chief Bode George to retrace his steps and queue up in the CNM. I say so because, whatever he is today in politics is a product of Obasanjo’s magnanimous efforts.“In the same vein, I state without any fear of contradiction that if Obasanjo has 10 enemies today in Nigeria, Chief Bode George made eight for him, if not the whole lot. So, I plead with him to go back to Obasanjo and seek forgiveness.“I am also interested in that part of his statement where he described the CNM as a waste of time and a deceit by its promoters. I must say that I was surprised that someone of Chief Bode George’s pedigree and training would hastily write off a project carefully planned by seasoned minds.“The CNM is a reaction to the inadequacies of the system we have. It is not a waste of time and cannot be a waste of time. It is designed to rescue Nigeria and build a new generation of leaders for our country.”But in a release he personally signed on Sunday, George said,” I read today (Sunday) the untidy, uncharitable and irritable vituperations of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola against my good self. I was rather astonished at the level of uninformed, reckless, misleading verbiage against me.”He added, “Prince Oyinlola was very junior to me in the military. I am very senior to him in age. It was my humble self and the late Chief S.M. Afolabi who introduced him to our former President and my egbon Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.“It was through me and the grace of God Almighty that he was elected governor of Osun State. Oyinlola should not dabble into issues he does not know anything about at all. I have served several Generals with 100 per cent loyalty.“I have no grudge against our former President. I have a lot of respect for him. I greet him wherever we meet with deep respect and reverence as a well born Yoruba man.“Oyinlola, please don’t start to open any can of worms that you do not know where it will spill over to.“When one is sent a slave’s errand, you should behave like a true, well born.”