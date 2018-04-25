A day after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC are currently in a closed-door meeting with the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC of the party.This was as it became clearer that Chief Odigie-Oyegun, barring the outcome of the meeting with the governors, would declare his ambition to stand for a reelection before this weekend.Though, details of the meeting were still sketchy, Vanguard learned that it was not unconnected with the forthcoming national convention of the party, seen by many pundits as an event that could make or mar the party.The governors are also expected to brief the NWC on some of the agreements reached with President Buhari last night and clarify their stance on the issue of the national chairmanship of the party.Chief Odigie-Oyegun is locked in a contest with the immediate past Governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. On the fringes are former Governors of Bayelsa and Cross Rivers state, Timipre Sylva and Clement Ebri respectively; as well as Dr Sam Jaja and Comrade Timi Frank, the “suspended” Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC who are also in the race.