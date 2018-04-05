John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party has resolved the issues dividing it.





He said this at the party headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday after meeting with five governors from the ruling party.





The governors are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.





The governors were earlier with President Muhammadu Buhari, where they made known their decision of supporting the president against the extension of Oyegun’s tenure.





Oyegun said the ruling party was back in “business as one united family.”





“Today the governors, NWC decided to sit and look at the issues seemingly dividing us. All the issues you have been completely and totally resolved. We are back in business as one united and happy family,” he said.





“I want to say that NEC setup a technical committee. From the minute we called them into session they have worked non-stop with virtually no sleep.”





The chairman said the technical committee set up to look into the tenure extension of party executives across the country would submit its report latest Thursday.





Oyegun said the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the party will hold on Monday.





“NEC will hold on Monday. The chairman of the committee said his report will be ready by evening it will be placed at NEC for appropriate actions,” Oyegun said.





“The APC leadership is back as one united and focused party. Strongly behind the president and executives in the states.”