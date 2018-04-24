John Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says Nigerians are more aware of their rights than they have ever been.





Speaking on Monday while inaugurating the convention committee in Abuja, Oyegun warned his party against having the sense of a ruling party.





He also charged the members of the committee to ensure that the outcome of the convention reunite the APC members.





“We have a tough election ahead of us and we must prime ourselves for that election. We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being the party in power,” he said.





“Our population today is much more aware of their rights than they have ever been before. So, as you proceed, please ensure that all these views and opinions are brought together into a one united APC.





“The task that you have undertaken to perform is a heavy and tough one. The APC is known, in spite of induced controversies, for the cleanest primaries and congresses. Our last presidential primary was by all account one of the best ever held and I dare say, anywhere.





“It was a convention that was watched worldwide and you are supposed to repeat the feat. I have no doubt that this one, given the controversies that have preceded it will also be a most watched convention.





“So, you have the task of producing a convention that is free, fair and provide a level playing field for anybody who wants to aspire to any position.”





Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa state, is chairman of the 68-man committee.