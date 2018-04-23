The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Dr. Gani Adams, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria “is presently going through various crises because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.”He said this, in Akure, during a reception organized for him by the Ondo State government to mark his installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo.He said: “There is no way we can guarantee peace and security if this country is not restructured.“But, I want to assure this gathering that by God’s grace, whether now or in the future, this country will be restructured.“If this country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop automatically.“If this country is restructured economically, no finance commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect the pittance in the name of monthly allocation.“If this country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing formula in which the Federal Government collects 52.68% of centrally-collected revenues in the Federation Account, leaving States and Local Governments with 26.72% and 20.60% will stop.“If this country is restructured politically, responsible politicking, through independent candidature, will be introduced into our polity which will automatically knock out godfatherism from our politics.“To have an egalitarian society, restructuring is the answer. We want Nigeria to survive as a nation. That is why we are agitating that it must be restructured and our political and economic powers must derive legitimacy from the people.”