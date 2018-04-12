The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says only motorists in Abuja bought Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, at the approved price of N145 per litre in March.The Bureau stated this in its PMS Price Watch for March, 2018 posted on its website.It said that Abuja was one of the states with lowest average price for the product in the month.It added that Kaduna and Bauchi were other states that recorded lowest average price for petrol during the period as residents bought the product at N147.29 and N145.57, respectively.The report, however, noted that states with the highest average price of petrol were Taraba, N184.38; Jigawa, N180.93 and Ekiti, N173.89.According to the report, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 9.4 per cent year-on-year and -5.3 per cent month-on-month from N172.5 in February to N163.4 in March.Similarly, the bureau said that its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) Price Watch for March revealed that the average price paid by consumers for the product otherwise known as diesel, decreased by 1.65 per cent month-on-month.It stated that the price paid for the product also decreased by 12.00 per cent year-on-year from N209.89 in February to N206.41 in March.The report noted that states with the highest average price of diesel were Taraba, N254.29; Sokoto, N249.29 and Kebbi, N230.83.States with the lowest average price for the product during the period, according to the report, were Abia, N185.83; Bayelsa, N187.50 and Delta, N189.5.