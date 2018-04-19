Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments that Nigerian youth are lazy is illogical.



Omokri said contrary to the president’s comments, young Nigerians are hardworking and enterprising.





Buhari made the statement on Wednesday during the Commonwealth Business Forum in London.





The president had said Nigerian youth just want to sit and do nothing, relying on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.





Reacting to the statement in a series of tweets, Omokri said the so-called lazy Nigerian youth will respond to the president during the 2019 elections.





He tweeted: “Nigerian youths created Nollywood from scratch without government help. Seventy-seven pecent of black doctors in America are Nigerians, mostly youths who were frustrated out of Nigeria due to inept leadership of the likes of Buhari. In his life, can Buhari name one thing he has run successfully?





“Between Nigerian youths and Buhari, who sits and does nothing? What rubbish from a president who lied that rats chased him from his office so he could work at home. A lazy president who can’t supervise his IGP to know where he is calls youths lazy. You will hear from them in 2019.





“It is statements like Buhari’s comments that Nigerian youths are lazy that make me value my white beard. Since I am not a youth, I am not lazy according to Buhari’s logic.”

Omokri also tweeted a series of photos depicting the daily struggles of the Nigerian youth.





He wrote: “Here are some of the millions of Nigerian youths hawking from morning to night under hot African sun, yet their lazy President who hasn’t initiated, started and completed any project in 3 years called them, lazy people who want to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare.”