Ovie Omo-Agege, a Delta senator, says he was never in support of the suspension of Ali Ndume, his colleague.

Ndume, who is from Borno south, had been suspended in March 2017 for allegedly embarrassing Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





Omo-Agege was part of the senate committee on ethics and privileges which recommended Ndume’s suspension.





Writing via his Twitter handle on Saturday, the suspended senator said despite being a member of the committee, he did not sign the report endorsing Ndume’s suspension.





He said the lawmakers that supported the suspension were of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the exception of one All Progressives Congress (APC) senator. Ndume is of the APC.





He wrote: “A lot has been said on social media about me being part of a committee that recommended 6 months suspension for senator Ali Ndume, I have this to say; Being part of a committee does not necessarily mean one must approve whatever the report of the committee is.





“For the purpose of setting the records straight, senator Ovie Omo-Agege refused to sign the report that facilitated the suspension of senator Ali Ndume.





“Available facts shows that of the 13-member committee, only seven signed the report, with six of them being members of the PDP.





“The only senator elected on the platform of the APC who signed the report was Tayo Alasoadura. Not even the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bala Na’Allah, signed the report. Ndume was elected on the platform of the APC.





“Senators elected on the platform of the PDP who signed the report were Samuel Anyanwu (Chairman), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi), Jeremiah Useni (Plateau), Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta), Matthew Urhoghide (Edo), Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia).





“Apart from Senator Bala Na’allah, APC senators who did not sign the report were Omogunwa Yele, Muhammed Shittu, Ovie Omo-Agege and Binta Garba.”

Omo-Agege is currently serving a 90-day suspension. He was one of the senators who kicked against the election re-ordering bill.





Although he apologised for his stand, he still went to the court to get a restraining order against any move by the senate to suspend him.





His action was said to have angered some of his colleagues who pushed for his suspension.





The senate committee on ethics and privileges recommended that he be suspended for 181 days but it reduced it to 90 following pleas from lawmakers.





Omo-Agege was at the centre of the mace theft saga that rocked the national assembly last week.