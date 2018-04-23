Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has announced that his administration will soon begin to demand the Permanent Voters’ Card from indigenes of the state as a condition to engage in certain socio-economic activities, such as salary payment and admission into schools.





The governor said this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Owerri, on Saturday.





According to him, the non-challant attitude, exhibited by indigenes of the state to the collection of their PVCs, had made it necessary for the government to adopt certain measures to effect a change.





He said, “The government is going to initiate the policy of ‘operation-show-your-PVC’ before you can enter the market to buy or sell and before you can do business or get anything from the government, and before your child can be admitted into schools.





“Even before workers receive their salaries from the government, they must show their PVC. We cannot allow the I-don’t-care-attitude of our people towards the exercise to continue unchecked.”





The governor further decried that many Imo indigenes were not interested in getting their PVCs, which would qualify them to play a key role in electing deserving representatives and leaders of their choice and also enable them to contribute their quota towards strengthening the state.