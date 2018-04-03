Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo appears to be heading for the rocks.

This is as the various wings of the Igbo group are heading for different direction over their stand on the election.





The Ohanaeze Youth Congress, OYC, in a statement issued on Monday accused the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo of mortgaging the interest of Ndigbo.





The OYC statement followed its meeting held in Enugu, where it passed a vote of no confidence on Nwodo, who they accused of sidelining other members of the Ohanaeze National Executive Council.





The statement was signed by OYC President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Secretary General.





It read it parts: “It is with great sense of dismay and clear picture of the present debased Ohanaeze politics that we the fledgling members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, summoned an emergency security meeting and met today, April 2nd, 2018 being Easter Monday, because it has dawned on us and every other conscious Igbo that the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has not only lost leadership mantle but veered out of the way and is hell bent to push the Ohanaeze and Ndigbo to a political cul-de-sac.





“We averred that it is high time Ndigbo rose up before Nwodo commits political suicide that would burn our hands and identity and it will only need articulate youths and wise elders and technocrats to rescue Ohanaeze Ndigbo from Nwodo’s clique and thereby, save Igbo Nation from plausible political suicide.”





The statement claimed that “out of 24-man executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nwodo uses an illegal organ of Forum Of States’ Presidents against the Constitution Of Ohanaeze to subdue, intimidate and humiliate other Ohanaeze Ndigbo executive members and thereby, forming a cabal and constituting a menace against the democratically elected members of Ohanaeze youths and women.





“In view of the foregoing, we the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW presently at the receiving ends of Nwodo’s political forays and not in a haste to adopt or support any presidential candidate to avoid a repeat of the Igbo’s 2015 fate choice, that he pressures for, hereby, passed votes of no confidences on Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency and we give him 7 days to appear before the Ohanaeze Disciplinary committee to explain and answer for his political infidelity against Igbos.”





They listed what they called issued before Nwodo to include: “Why did he go against the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s tradition and Constitution and abused his office by paying loyalty to Alh Atiku Abubakar immediately after his election on 10h January 2017,and after he was queried by his NEC, he told them that his 1st official visit to Atiku,a Northerner, was to discuss the ill-health of President Buhari, who he believed is in bad condition;





“He has rendered the office of the secretary General Impotent, which according to Ohanaeze Constitution is the engine room of the organization and custodian of Ohanaeze Secretariat. He carefully appointed Director of Administration without Ime Obi approval thus assuming the powers of Secretary General through his political appointee, Director of Administration;









“He has closed down the Publicity Department of Ohanaeze by not giving the Publicity Department the liberty which his friend the spokesman of Afenifere enjoys, rather he is now the President General and Publicity Secretary using his media aide against the official spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo;





“He has failed to audit the accounts of Ohanaeze within the last 12 months against the Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution, which recommends for a periodic audit and accountability.





“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a social cultural organization but he has converted it into a political organization; he already has a presidential candidate from the Northeast and is trying to impose him on Ndigbo through his deceitful message on restructuring, and will subsequently bring his brother as the running mate;





“The height of disgrace was at the handshake Across the Niger; in the history of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, no President General has been humiliated like him; the obvious outrage by our women going naked in an event that had chieftains of Afenifere, Middle belt, PANDEF and others, it is a clear testimony that he has soiled the premium position of President General of Ohanaeze and must step aside;





“The loss of confidence from Igbo youths, especially the Biafra agitators who have threatened to burn down South East if Nwodo hosts any public function on restructuring, is the height of elder’s rascality and to avert any public disturbances in any town by the threat of Biafra agitators, and consequently declare state of emergency in any state in South East, because of Public loss of confidence on Nwodo, he should step aside.”





“Therefore, we the teeming Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths passe vote of no confidence on Nnia Nwodo and call Ndigbo and Nigerians to ignore him; he should not speak for Ndigbo again until he clears himself of these constitutional breaches he committed. We also call on the federal government and state governors to be wary of Nwodo.





“He has seven days from April 2nd to defend himself, or face the consequences of all he had done against Ndigbo. He is expected to appear before the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Disciplinary Committee headed by Crown Prince Christian Dimkpa with immediate effect,” the Youth Wing further stated.